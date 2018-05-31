Car fire at Preston garage

A car fire started after it suffered engine problems and was taken to a garage in Preston, say firefighters.

Crews from Preston were called to John Handley Motors on Boundary Road at around 8.20pm on Wednesday, May 30 to reports of the fire.

Firefighters say that nobody was inside the vehicle when the fire started.

A fire service spokesman said: "One engine attended the fire which started near a garage.

"The fire started to spread to the shutters on a nearby building but it was quickly contained.

"We think the fire started accidentally as a result of an engine fault."

The owner of the garage said that some of their signs were slightly damaged but that they are open as usual.

Nobody was injured in the incident.