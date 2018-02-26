Car crashes into side of garage at Booths in Fulwood

A car crashed into a garage as it attempted to leave a Booths car park in Fulwood, say fire fighters.

The accident happened at the supermarket on Sharoe Green Lane just before 9.30am on Monday, February 26.

Firefighters from Fulwood were called out to help retrieve the vehicle after it crashed into the side of a private garage.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It seems a Toyota Yaris went through a fence and into the side of a domestic garage.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured. The car shunted about 12 feet forwards. It was a complete accident - just one of those things."

Fire fighters remained at the scene for around an hour.