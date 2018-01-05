Car crashes into M55 embankment after being 'cut up' by another motorist and sliding BACKWARDS

Have your say

A car slid backwards off the M55 and down an embankment after being 'cut up' by another motorist, police said.

The maroon-coloured Jaguar was pictured stationary in a muddy field close to Blackpool by road police officers yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman said it 'left the carriageway backwards' and added: "Thankfully, no injuries sustained by the driver."

Two lanes of the motorway had to be closed while the car was recovered, the spokesman added.

Emergency services were called shortly before noon after another driver pulled onto the hard shoulder and dialled 999, saying the car had 'spun out of control'.