Capybaras cool off at Blackpool Zoo with a little swim

Check out the adorable picture below of capybaras at Blackpool Zoo cooling off in the Spring sun.

Capybaras cooling off at Blackpool Zoo with a little swim. | Blackpool Zoo

As the hot weather continues in Britain’s favourite seaside town, the capybaras at Blackpool Zoo took a break from greeting their adoring fans to cool off in the lake.

The supersized rodents have shot to stardom on social media in recent months and the zoo is feeling the capy-craze after it introduced a Capybara Encounter, which became the fastest selling experience in its history.

Visitors are bypassing some of the zoo’s biggest animal stars to find the capybaras.

The most commonly asked question keepers are getting at the moment is: “Where can I find the capybaras?”

Luke Minns, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, said: “As capybaras continue to trend worldwide our visitors are flocking to see them here in Blackpool.

“We expanded our animal encounters to include capybaras and they sold out almost instantly!

“There is nothing they love more than cooling off in the lake and with a long, and hopefully hot, summer season ahead of us, we look forward to seeing people enjoying watching the quirky little creatures go about their daily lives.”