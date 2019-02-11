Candlelight vigil to be held for mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire

The friends and family of Rosie Darbyshire are holding a vigil to remember the much loved mum-of-one.

Rosie, 27, was found dead in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, in the early hours of last Thursday.

She had suffered a brutal attack and died as a result of her injuries.

One of Rosie's best friends, Denni Hartley, has organised a memorial event in Whitmore Place, Moor Nook, at 6pm on Tuesday (February 12), to remember her.

Denni told the Post that she organised the vigil "to remember the fun colourful girl that she was and just how much she was loved".

Those attending are asked to bring candles, lanterns and balloons to be released in Rosie's memory.