Cancer Research UK's awareness roadshow heads to Preston

People are invited to find out more about reducing the risk of cancer at an awareness roadshow in Preston.

Cancer Research UK’s indoor Cancer Awareness Roadshow will visit Fulwood Leisure Centre, Black Bull Lane, on Tuesday 13 November and at the Harris Library, in Market Square, Preston, on Wednesday November 14, from around 10am until 4pm.

Helen Higham from Cancer Research UK

Nurses can help visitors learn how to stack their odds against cancer by making positive health changes like ditching the cigarettes or cutting down on alcohol.

They also encourage people to go to their GP with any concerns. Picking cancer up at an earlier stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.

Helen Higham, Cancer Research UK senior cancer awareness nurse in the North West, said: “The roadshow is a chance for us to talk to people about steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer through changes like stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake or being more active.

“As well as leaflets, we have lots of props so visitors can handle a tar jar to see the effect smoking 10 cigarettes a day for a year or hold specially created “fat lumps” to show just how much difference losing 1lb or 5lbs makes.

“We can also carry out Smokerlyzer tests to show how much carbon monoxide is in someone’s breath - and body mass index (BMI) tests to show someone if they are in a healthy weight range.

“We are looking forward to meeting people in Preston and Fulwood.”

Over 600,000 people have visited the Cancer Research UK roadshow since it began in 2006 in partnership with Marie Keating Foundation.

Around 7,747 people visited the roadshow when it toured the North West last year and nurses measured 673 waists, took 896 Body Mass Index (BMI) tests and carried out 250 Smokerlyzer tests.

The North West roadshow is sponsored by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by Ronan Keating and his family in memory of their mum Marie who died from breast cancer.

To find out more about the Cancer Awareness Roadshow or how to reduce the risk of cancer and detect it early, visit cruk.org/spotcancerearly or www.cancerawarenessroadshow.org.uk or follow the North West Roadshow team on Twitter @CRUKroadshow_NW