Cancer charity appeal for Lancaster cyclists in epic 300-mile challenge

Leading local charity North West Cancer Research is challenging thrill seekers in Lancaster to cycle almost 300 miles in the fundraising adventure of a lifetime.

Cycle of Hope will mark the charity’s 70th anniversary and see fundraisers cycle 70 miles a day over four days to raise money for cancer research in Lancaster.

Taking place between July 11-14, the challenge will start at Lancaster University where North West Cancer Research currently supports innovative research.

Challengers will then stop in Liverpool and Bangor where the charity also operates before crossing the finish line in Ireland’s historic capital city, Dublin.

“What better way to mark our 70th anniversary than a 70 mile a day cycling adventure across the UK and Ireland,” said Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research.

“This unique event will be both challenging and rewarding, raising invaluable funds to help fight against cancer.

“Cancer rates in the North West are continuing to rise, which is why over the last 70 years we have committed to funding the best quality research in the region and here in Lancaster.”

The fundraisers will meander through the north west, Wales and Ireland, cycling through iconic cities, picturesque countryside and going ‘off road’ to cross the Mersey and the Irish Sea via ferry.

Money raised by the riders will be donated to North West Cancer Research which is currently investing in cancer research projects worth £1.7million at Lancaster University, as part of its commitment to fund research which will help tackle rising cancer rates in the region.

North West Cancer Research is the biggest funder of cancer research in Lancaster and has, to date, contributed more than £2.5million worth of funds to support high-level research at the University, which has become a centre of excellence for cancer research.

The charity will offer participants continued support with training and fundraising, helping cycling newcomers and enthusiasts alike prepare in the countdown to 11 July.

Alastair added: “We look forward to seeing our fundraisers from Lancashire take their positions on the start line in their hometown for this unique 300-mile challenge.”

Registration for Cycle of Hope is now open via www.nwcr.org/events and registration costs £120 per person.