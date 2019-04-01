Campaign to unite Chorley FC football legends for record goalscorer Peter Watson's celebration evening

Chorley FC are looking to track down the former teammates of club legend Peter Watson as part of a night celebrating his record career.

The Magpies’ Community Foundation is hosting the celebratory evening in honour of record goal scorer Watson, who played for the club from 1958 to 1966.

He holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a single season with 71 in the 1960/61 season – an achievement he recorded twice. He is also the record goal scorer with 372 goals.

The evening on Thursday, May 9, is being used to bring back players from the late 1950s and 1960s who might have played with Peter.

A club spokesman said: “It’s hoped the tribute will be the first step in relaunching the Chorley FC Former Players Association.

“The Club would love to hear from Peter’s former teammates or anyone who knows the whereabouts of any former Chorley FC players from between the 1958/59 and 1965/66 seasons and thinks they might want to be involved with the celebration.”

The private event is being organised by the trustees of the Chorley FC Community Foundation and will be held in the 1883 Lounge between 6.30pm and 8pm with Peter and his family in attendance.

Community Foundation vice-chairman Keith McIntosh added: “It came about after Peter himself came to one of our Sporting Memories events at the club and he thought it was a former players reunion.

“[Chairman] Ken Wright was there too and it made us think a club of our history should something like that going forward. So we’re launching this through the evening celebrating Peter’s career.”

So far six former players have been contacted and they themselves are now trying to contact more from their playing years.

To help in the appeal contact Community Foundation vice-chairman Keith McIntosh on 07842 276486 or at keith.mcintosh1@gmail.com.