Campaign to recruit teaching staff in Preston

A new campaign has been launched in Preston to try to get people wanting a career change to become teachers.

The Transition to Teach programme funded by the Government is also aimed at providing a boost for local schools searching for teachers in key subject areas.

Led by global education company, Cognition Education, it is primarily designed to help professionals recognise that their skills and experience can benefit the classroom at any stage of their career.

One of the key aims is to support Initial Teacher Training providers in Preston in recruiting career changers to raise the quality of teaching and level of education to outstanding levels.

Mel Sproston, regional director for Cognition Education, said: “Whether a person in Preston is nearing the end of their career or has a few years’ experience behind them, teaching offers so many positive career and lifestyle benefits.

“We fundamentally believe that individuals with real-world experience across a wealth of industries, sectors and job roles have

so much to bring to the classroom.”

Although there is still a big demand for career changers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the campaign highlights the need for professionals to teach across all subject areas.

For more information check out www.transitiontoteach.co.uk