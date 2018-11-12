CALLING all budding young artists!

How about this for an early Christmas present? Win a bumper bag of presents for Christmas plus a family ticket for the Aladdin Winter Pantomime!

The Lancashire Post, in conjunction with The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto, are giving children across the Preston area the chance to win a bumper bag of presents for Christmas plus a family ticket for the Aladdin Winter Pantomime!

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto Aladdin

To have the chance to win, all you have to do is paint or draw a picture of Santa Claus!

We will feature the top entries in the paper in December and the design judged the best by our panel of judges will win a bumper bag of goodies in time for Christmas plus the Circus pantomime family ticket. Two runners up will also win a family ticket to the panto.

So if you are 12 years old or under, grab your paintbrush or felt tips now and get to work! You can make your drawing as colourful or sparkly as you like!

To enter, simply send your drawing with details of your name, address, age and telephone number (and the name of your school) clearly written on the reverse, to:

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto

Paint Santa, Lancashire Post, c/o Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool FY4 2DP

Closing date for entries is Friday December 14.

All entries must be no bigger than A4 size portrait style.

Usual LP competition rules apply.

Get ready for The Blackpool Tower Circus’ Magical Winter Pantomime – Aladdin!

Make your family’s wishes come true and experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before! Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, showcasing the very best of The Blackpool Tower Circus.

With a whole host of incredible stunts, jaw-dropping feats and comedy capers, not to mention the world-famous water-finale, The Blackpool Tower Circus is the perfect place to enjoy some festive family fun!

Book your magical carpet ride to The Blackpool Tower Winter Pantomime now!

Performances run from November 24th 2018 to January 20th 2019.