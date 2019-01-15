Calendar of dogs from Furry Tails in Tarleton raises funds for Dog A.I.D

A calendar of cute dogs raised more than £700 to help people with disabilities to train their canines dog to assistance level.

Laura Abrams, who runs Furry Tails Professional Dog Grooming in Tarleton, created a calendar, with proceeds going towards national charity Dog A.I.D.

Laura Abram, of Furry Tails Dog Grooming Salon, in Tarleton, with Dillon

She presented a cheque for £776 to Deborah Cornwall and her assistance dog Dillon, from Hesketh Bank.

Deborah previously met Laura at a local cafe and they talked about their love of dogs and how Deborah has trained her pet dog to become an assistance dog through the charity.

Laura initially suggested making a 2017 calendar featuring her doggy clients, which was so successful that she has done it again for 2019.

Laura said: “It’s an honour for me and my clients to donate to a small charity of unsung heroes, who enable people with disabilities to live independently with the help of their dog. We can all see how much of a difference this makes to Deborah when we see her out and about in the village with Dillon.”

Mike McDonald, CEO of Dog A.I.D, said: “As a charity that is purely reliant on donations and fund-raising, we are indebted to supporters like Laura who go that extra mile for us. The more money we can raise, the more people with disabilities get the opportunity to benefit from both the physical and mental benefits of an Assistance Dog.”

There are a small number of calendars still available, which can be purchased via www.dogaid.org.uk/shop?olsPage=products%2F2019-calendar.