Guidance offered by these scaleup programmes is helping businesses across Lancashire create more jobs!

Businesses who took part in two Lancashire County Council led programmes have since created a combined 117 jobs and grown collective turnover nearly £27m, according to independent analysis.

The programmes were led by Lancashire County Council’s scaleup support service Two Zero and were aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of Lancashire’s scaleup leaders through targeted support.

Scaleup businesses are those growing either turnover or staff by 20 per cent year-on-year.

Participants of a previous Scaleup Leaders Network. | Two Zero

The Two Zero Scaleup Leaders Network, which was fully-funded by Lancashire County Council, took place over almost two years between July 2022 and March 2024, supporting 43 businesses in total.

This included well-known Lancashire companies such as Moorhouse’s Brewery and fast-growing electricity engineering firm Serconnect.

Independent analysis shows its 43 participants have so far created 61 new jobs, increased turnover by £12.6m and generated £3.9m Gross Value Added (GVA) for the Lancashire economy.

Tom Smith, CEO of Complete Online, a Blackpool-based digital marketing agency. | NW

Complete Online is a Blackpool-based digital marketing agency that has worked with businesses including Bodycare and and Eleven Sports Media.

The company’s CEO Tom Smith was among the scaleup leaders who took part in the programme.

He said: “As a sole founder of a growing business, it can be really lonely. Expanding your knowledge is vital as well as bouncing new ideas and strategies off other experts.

After recently relocating to a new larger office at Lancaster House, Complete is now in the process of recruiting two members of staff and is delivering a growing amount of work for clients in both the UK and Dubai.

People involved with the Women Scaling Up programme taking park in an 'Outdoor Elements' event. | NW

The second Two Zero programme, Women Scaling Up, was delivered by Lancashire business growth consultancy Role.

Analysis of the two cohorts shows participants have so far created 56 jobs, with a combined turnover increase of around £14m.

Female leaders which took part in the programme included Elizabeth Porter, managing director at Chorley based storage and distribution business Brysdales, Ceri Dixon, partner at accountancy and business advisory firm PM+M and Chantelle Brennand, commercial director at Poulton-based Innovative Food Ingredients.

Chantelle said: “Being part of the Women Scaling Up programme has given me real confidence in my role in business. It is great to be part of a group of likeminded women who support each other, and the guidance offered by Role has been invaluable.”

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, Lancashire County Council, said: “Figures show that nationally, scaleups are less than 0.5 per cent of the total population of SMEs but contribute around 60 per cent of SME turnover.