Work starts on £17.5m Penwortham bypass

Have your say

For 30 years it was just a dream, but yesterday that dream became reality.

READ MORE: £17.5m Penwortham bypass given the go-ahead

Jim Carter, chair of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal at the official turf-cutting ceremony to launch the Penwortham Bypass

Work has now started on the £17.5m Penwortham Bypass.

Residents and commuters alike hope it will mean an end to nightmare journeys across the town and congestion at peak times.

A special sod-cutting ceremony yesterday marked the official launch of the latest City Deal project, following weeks of groundwork.

It is due for completion in January 2020 and will link the A59 Liverpool Road to the A582 at Broadoak roundabout.

The project will take two years to complete

It is predicted the new route will carry around 22,000 vehicles a day and reduce traffic on neighbouring roads including the A59, Pope Lane and Lindle Lane by 70%

There to cut the first sod,with a special commemorative spade, was County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver and Jim Carter, Chair of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Afterwards Coun Driver said: “It’s been a long time coming and we’re absolutely delighted we’ve been able to do it as part of the City Deal. It’s another milestone.”Coun Peter Mullineaux

leader of South Ribble Council, Preston City Councillor Peter Moss and Stuart Sage from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) also attended.

The official launch of construction of the long-awaited Penwortham Bypass route

The £434m City Deal is a partnership project between Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, the Government, the three councils and the HCA. It aims to create 20,000 jobs and 17,000 homes.