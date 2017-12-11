Where to park for free in South Ribble to do your Christmas shopping in 2017

Have your say

This week marks the start of two weeks of motoring joy as a festive free parking initiative across South Ribble goes live.

Starting on Monday, all council car parks have been given free Christmas parking after 10am.

The yuletide initiative runs up to, and including, Saturday December 23.

A council spokesman said: “The council has introduced the free parking to help ease the strain on finances and enter into the spirit of giving.

Coun Graham Walton said: “Christmas is a time of giving and getting into the festive spirit.

“That’s why we’re really happy to be supporting local businesses in offering free parking to shoppers and visitors to South Ribble.

“This will ensure every penny can go on gifts and treats rather than parking.”

Parking is free at:

• Churchill Way, Leyland;

• Ecroyd Street, Leyland;

• Sumner Street, Leyland;

• King Street, Leyland;

• Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall.