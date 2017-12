Where to park for free in Preston to do your Christmas shopping in 2017

Have your say

Details of free parking in Preston over Christmas have been revealed.

They are: Market Hall Carpark: Saturday November 25, 5pm untl midnight; Thursday December 7 - Saturday December 9, 5pm until midnight; Sunday December 10, 5pm - midnight; Thursday December 14 - Saturday December 16, 5pm until midnight; Sunday December 17, 5pm to midnight’ Thursday December 21 - Saturday December 23, 5pm until midnight.

UCLan: Monday to Friday from November 24 to December 22, Victoria 2 and Leighton Street, 6pm to 9pm; Saturdays it will be free until 7pm and Sundays 6pm. From Decvember 24 to January 2 it will be free until 7pm (excluding Christmas Day).

Arthur Street Carpark: Each weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 10pm. Decenber 26 and 27, 8am to 10pm; January 1 and 2, 8am to 10pm.

Fishergate shopping centre is offering free parking after 5.30pm on late night shopping evenings. These include Wed December 6, then 11-16 December. amd Monday December 18-23 December.

St George’s Shopping Centre is offering free parking from 5pm on December 6 and then 11-16 December, and 18-23 December.

Mark Whittle, Preston Business Improvement District manager, said free parking was a ‘thankyou’ to visitors for their support.