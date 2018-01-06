What really makes you Smile in Preston??

Have you got a favourite high street hero or venue?

You can vote for Preston’s top venues and people with the return of Preston, It Smiles Better – The Awards.

The general public is being urged to nominate their leisure and retail favourites in the city.

The awards programme is back for a third year after a hugely successful competition, last staged in 2016, which saw more than over 150 nominations and 128,000 public votes cast.

The awards are organised by the Preston Business Improvement District and provide Preston‘s visitors with an opportunity to show their support for the city’s leisure and retail businesses and those individuals who offer great service.

BID manager Mark Whittle said: “The awards are a great opportunity for city centre businesses to take the limelight.

“We have a great city centre that offers something for everyone.

“Whether people are coming for a shopping trip or a night out, Preston is a great choice”.

“The city centre has long been synonymous with offering outstanding service and these awards are staged purely to recognise the people and businesses that excel by keeping Preston’s customers happy and returning – we would encourage everyone to go online and vote for their favourites”.

Tony Raynor, Managing Director of Abbey Telecom, the award’s sponsors, said: “We always strive to offer outstanding customer service to our client, which is why they return time after time.

“We are delighted to be supporting BID’s ‘Smiles Better’ awards to seek out and honour those individuals and companies, in Preston, who share our ethos .”

Don’t miss out !

To cast your vote, go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SMILES2018