What a wizard year for display experts

A Lancashire-based display stand business has seen record growth.

Display Wizard has added new staff and expanded its Garstang premises to become one of the major players in the UK exhibition industry.

The firm was founded in 2004 by co-directors Sally Hiscutt and Diarmuid Beary.

And 2017 has been a record year for the business, with its highest turnover and sights firmly set on even bigger expansion.

This year I the business has added six new ‘wizards’ to its team of display experts adding talent and enthusiasm to the existing team of graphic designers, sales staff and print production personnel. The firm has also increased printing capacity, refurbished its offices and added a greater array of exhibition equipment to its ecommerce website.

Co-director Sally Hiscutt said: “Display Wizard have always focused on having a fantastic online offering, but this year we have seen a record number of orders come through as we become the go-to display stand supplier for companies looking to exhibit.

“Although we are proud to be based in Lancashire, we are very much a national business offering delivery across the country and abroad.”

The biggest growth area for Display Wizard was its exhibition stand hire service, catering for the design, build and breakdown of large-scale exhibition stands. Display Wizard provide this service across the country with venues such as the NEC in Birmingham and Excel in London becoming their exhibition teams’ home-from-home.

Co-director Diarmuid Beary said: “We have expanded our new aluminium Vision exhibition system which has shaken up the industry.

“This cutting-edge system means we can build stunning bespoke stands at events that can be built in a fraction of the time and cost it takes traditionally-built stands.”