WATCH: Take a look around Dubai-inspired banqueting venue in the heart of Preston that can cater for 950 people

A new £700,000 wedding and events venue is set to officially open in the centre of Preston, transforming an old dilapidated warehouse into a Dubai-inspired events hub.

Imperial Banqueting in Ribbleton Lane is opening its doors to the city on Friday (August 31), in what will be a surreal experience for those who used to visit the venue in its previous form as a carpet showroom.

The event room can host up to 950 people

Owner Munaf Ahmed said: “The inspiration was based on the look and feel of a high end hotel lobby you come to expect in places like Dubai.

“This meant all fixtures and fittings had to be bespoke manufactured.

“The geometric Islamic art theme can be see running through the bespoke fret work screens, the brass lanterns hanging in the function room, the gilded brass spindles on the staircase to the brass facade in the reception area bars.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure our guests have a memorable and pleasurable experience.”

Munaf revealed how the venue, which took eight months to complete, can host parties as small as 50 and as large as 950, with parking for 300 cars to cater for demand.

Munaf, from Preston, added: “In central Preston there are very few purpose built spaces that can for large attendees that tick all the right boxes.

“The venue is conveniently located near the city centre with easy access to hotel accommodation, parking, taxis, public transport links and the M6 and M65 motorways."

For more information contact Munaf on 07968 278806.