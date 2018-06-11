WATCH: State-of-the-art go-karting track set to open in Bamber Bridge

A one-and-a-half-million-pound go-karting track is set to open in South Ribble next week.

The track has been brought to Bamber Bridge by TeamSport, the UK’s largest indoor karting firm.

The centre opens on Saturday, June 16. Photos: James Broome.

The company took over a unit on the Walton Summit Centre who have transformed the site after being given the green light to build the centre last year, with 40 jobs created for the local economy.

Dominic Gaynor, Managing Director of TeamSport Karting, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our latest centre in Bamber Bridge, it’s a great location and is easy to access from both the City and surrounding motorways. The new team are really looking forward to welcoming race goers to the track.

"We’ve a range of race events that caters for everyone, so whether you’re a karting newbie or promising F1 superstar there’s a race format perfect for you.

1.5m has been spent on the sit.e

"We’ve also just launched our new Cadet Academy which offers tuition for kids aged 8-16 years to help develop them into advanced racers.”

The go karting track opens its doors to the public on Saturday, June 16.