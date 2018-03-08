WATCH: Landlords Gary and Jane set their sights on Preston's Market Hall delights

The apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree for the city centre pub owners behind the latest market bar opening.

The new watering hole, called The Orchard, opened last Tuesday in Preston’s new Market Hall, which itself officially opens today after a soft launch in early February.

Jane Briscoe in The Orchard, a new bar that has opened in the new Preston Market Hall. Photo: Neil Cross.

Owners of the bar are Gary Quinn and his partner Jane Briscoe, who also run the Guild Ale House just around the corner from the state-of-the-art outdoor market.

“We’re focusing on kegs and craft beers,” Jane explained. “We have 10 keg lines and two cask hand pumps, as well as spirits, wine and prosecco.

“It’s Gary’s vision to have three pubs. When he saw plans for the market we thought it was going to great for that area. Why not give it a go?

“The area is going to be great especially with the cinema complex coming over the next few years too.”

The Orchard has 10 keg lines bringing beer from across the country to Preston's new Market Hall. Photo: Neil Cross.

Fire inspectors said that the new bar could cope with a maximum of 72 customers, but Jane thinks a number more closer to 40 would be appropriate for the bar.

Deputy Leader at Preston Council, Coun Robert Boswell, said: “It’s great to see another element of the new Market Hall now open, expanding the offer and range of traders.

“We wish the Orchard bar every success; it certainly looks fantastic.”

Currently two full-time members of staff are running the bar with scope for further part-time staff as the bar grows.

The Orchard will open from midday to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an 11pm closing time for the rest of the week.”