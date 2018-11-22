Vision for Eden Project North in Morecambe is unveiled

New images have been unveiled, showing The Eden Project’s vision for a major new attraction in Morecambe.

The Cornwall-based environmental charity is looking to install a series of pavilions inspired by mussels, called Eden Project North, which could house a variety of environments.

An artists impression of Eden Project North, a proposed new attraction for Morecambe . Credit: Grimshaw Architects



The plan is to combine indoor and outdoor experiences, connecting people with the internationally-significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay while also enhancing well-being.



A feasibility study has been compleyed, and now funding is being sought to make the project a reality.



Dave Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International Limited, said: “We’re incredibly proud to present our vision for Eden Project North and hope that the people of Morecambe and the surrounding area are as excited about it as we are.



“We aim to reimagine what a seaside destination can offer, with a world-class tourist attraction that is completely in tune with its natural surroundings.



“Morecambe is a unique and beautiful location, perfectly situated near the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales.



“It’s so heartening to be working with partners who share our ambitions and aspirations for the town and region.”



The site being eyed up for the project is the area on the seafront formerly occupied by the Bubbles swimming pool and Dome theatre. The complex was bulldozed in 2011.