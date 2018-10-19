Vintage football shirt store to open in time for Christmas, and includes some PNE classics

Have your say

If you're Christmas shopping in Manchester, this store could provide the ideal gift for that football mad family member.

Classic Football Shirts have announced the opening of a two-month pop-up shop in Deansgate's Barton Arcade in Manchester retailing thousands of vintage classics, as well as obscure and rare designs.

The space will also feature a showcase of iconic match worn items from the Fabric of Football touring museum.

Director Matthew Dale said "We are delighted to finally open a physical store in the City Centre.

"Manchester has been in the DNA of the business since we first set up in Fallowfield 12 years ago'

As well as chronicling the journey of www.classicfootballshirts.co.uk the store features football memorabilia, including an arcade machine, screenings of classic matches and framed magazine cut-outs dating back to the 1980s.

The store's onlie catalogue includes a number of retro PNE shirts, featuring sponsors like Enterprise, Baxi and Tennent's

Director Doug Bierton added "We wanted to create an experience that sweeps you up in the nostalgia of the beautiful game'

The store will open on Friday 19th October every day until Sunday 23rd December offering plenty of Christmas gift ideas and is a must visit for football fans of all ages.