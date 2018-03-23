VIDEO: See father and son rap duo's new film

A city rap duo is celebrating after launching a new video to promote their forthcoming album.

Father and son act FMA + 12 GAGE, otherwise known as dad Matthew Bennett and son Callum, 19, are looking forward to their debut album ‘Parental Advisory’ coming out in early summer.

Meanwhile they hope to spark interest with a video featuring a rap entitled ‘Unstoppable’.

The video was made by Garstang company “Route Nine Studios” and devised by Matthew, who had a very clear vision of the message he wanted to portray – that you should take opportunities and not be held back by worries about what other people may think.

The video was filmed at the Continental pub on South Meadow Lane in Preston and features a chain reaction – where people do seize the

moment, except for one person.

Matthew, 38, who is also a keen writer and film maker, said: “It’s like a tale. You’ve got to seize the moment. If you are waiting and too busy worrying about what people think of you will miss out.”

It is a message which has special importance for Matthew, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome in 2015.

Matthew and Callum are also looking forward to be appearing in a special showcase at The Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton on November 23 as part of an

Autism’s Got Talent roadshow.

The pair are now working on another video – this time filmed on their phones.