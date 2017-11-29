UK’s largest inflatable play park finds Preston home

Have your say

The UK’s largest inflatable play park is to have a permanent home in Preston.

Wacky World Preston has taken over what was Little Monsters Play Centre in Campbell Street.

It is due to open on December 15.

Wacky World Preston will cater for children and adults alike and will host specialist sessions catering for all.

Three local entrepreneurs Haydn Price, Darren Ofsarnie and Francis Faldoun have decided to make their home city the permanent base for the Wacky World Inflatable Play Park.

Wacky World has proven to be a popular attraction during 2017 which tours around the UK. A total of 23 Cities have been visited since Wacky World was born in February.

More than 100,000 children have enjoyed more than 20 inflatables at each event.

Haydn Price, Director, said: “It feels such a great honour to be able to bring our Wacky World concept home permanently. We have established such a great product and really feel proud to open up in our home city and provide a great value entertainment facility whilst creating new jobs for the local area.”

Wacky World hosts inflatable games, high energy activities and entertaining shows It has more than 14 inflatables such as a Giant Climbing Wall; Total Wipeout; Duck N Run; Double Rush Slide; Wrecking Ball; Rock N Roll; and an assault course.

It is part of the Besides Friends Group, home to five key brands: Fun Leisure UK, Wacky World, Super Paint Party, Future Uni Club Promotions and Switch Nightclub Preston.