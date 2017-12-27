Two Lancashire glamping sites take plaudits at awards

Two popular camping and glamping sites in the Lancashire area have picked up awards.

The two sites were both winners in the 2017 Campsites.co.uk camping and glamping awards.

Samlesbury Hall Shepherd’s Hut Hamlet has won the regional Best Glamping Site award (North West) award.

Commended in the same category was Lantern & Larks Bleasdale, near Garstang.

A spokesman for the awards organisers said: “When you book a glamping break, you’re looking for something extra special – the experience factor, a high standard of service, and those all-important luxury touches that bring your stay to life. These sites deliver the best of the best.”

The hamlet at Samlesbury Hall is a collection of 18 brightly coloured shepherd’s huts, set in the grounds of arguably one of the most haunted locations in Britain.

The huts are each a room in their own right, with accommodation for up to four people in each hut, complete with memory foam mattresses and an en-suite bathroom and power shower.

The huts have full central heating, making them suitable for a stay at any time of the year. Each hut is also fitted with plug sockets and USB ports .

Lantern and Larks Bleasdale is located on the western edge of the Forest of Bowland. Within easy reach of Lancaster, it is set in a rolling green patchwork of grazing land stitched together by hedgerows, trees and dry stone walls.

The five luxurious safari tents each have three bedrooms (a double, twin and separate bunk room), sleeping 6 people in complete comfort. The spacious tents are furnished to the highest standards, with solid decked floors and a wood burning stove to keep you cosy on cooler days.

Facilities include a fully fitted kitchen, open plan lounge and dining area.