Train delays after points failure

Have your say

Trains in and out of Preston have been delayed by a points failure.

Passengers on the West Coast mainline have experienced delays this afternoon due to the effects of the failure.

Virgin Trains confirmed that a points failure between Carlisle and Lockerbie had closed the line north.

The line reopened at around 4pm, but since then the knock-one effects have seen delays of around half an hour for services leaving Preston.

A Virgin spokesman said: "Due to a points failure between Carlisle and Lockerbie the North-bound line was blocked.

"Delay Repay compensation is available to those who have been caught up in disruption and delayed by over 30 minutes."