Toys R Us gift cards no longer being accepted in stores

Gift cards are no longer being accepted at Toys R Us stores after customers were told that they had until the last weekend to use gift cards at children’s superstore Toys R Us

The company has officially gone into administration despite months of back-to-back failed rescue talks

Toys R Us

READ MORE: Huge closing down sale announced at Preston's Toys R Us store

All stores will continue trading until further notice, but customers have been warned that they will no longer accept gift cards.

If you have a concern about your item, or want a refund/exchange, your first point of call should be to go in store to try and resolve it. If this fails, here are your rights.

Stores are selling off hundreds of products at 25 per cent in a major closing down sale.

However, gift cards will no longer be accepted from March 11 Toys R Us have said on their website: “Gift cards and vouchers will be honoured until Sunday, 11 March.

There are no refunds for cash value on any gift cards. “But customers are encouraged to redeem such vouchers as soon as possible as stores may be subject to closure without notice.”

All stock will be subject to clearance discounts and other special promotions, the firm added. Preston's Toys R Us has been among stores to slash prices with immediate effect with discounts of up to 25 per cent throughout the store.

Toys R Us was founded in 1985 and is one of the UK’s largest toy retailers with more than 100 stores nationwide and over 1,500 stores worldwide in 33 countries.

The announcement the store had gone into administration comes two months after its US parent company filed for bankruptcy.

The move will also put 3,000 jobs at risk, including 800 Scottish jobs, although trading will continue online and in stores until further notice.

Shoppers are no longer be able to order goods online or use the “click and collect” tool. All existing orders will be fulfilled, “subject to the stock continuing to be available”.

They added that: “No exchanges for non-faulty items may be accepted and no refunds will be given.”