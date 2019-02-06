Touch of Spice demolition date set after planning permission is refused for new retirement complex

One of Preston's most popular Indian restaurants will be demolished later this month.



Touch of Spice in Garstang Road, Broughton will be razed to the ground on Thursday, February 28, according to a demolition notice posted at the site.

An artist's impression of the retirement flats, shops and office space proposed for the Touch of Spice site in Garstang Road, Broughton.

The restaurant closed its doors for good on Monday, January 21 after 12 years in business.

Preston City Council were notified of the intended demolition work after owners, Midas Land Limited, were refused planning permission for a retirement complex in January.

Proposals were filed with Town Hall to turn Touch Of Spice into retirement flats, an office and shops, but these plans were halted by the planning committee.

No further plans have been proposed for the site at the Broughton crossroads.

READ MORE: Popular Preston Indian restaurant Touch of Spice to shut after the weekend

Members of the city council found that the scale and design for the new building would be "out of character" with the village of Broughton.

According to designs from agent PWA Planning, the plans included a new three-storey building which would have included 36 retirement flats, as well as a two-storey building for four shop units on the ground floor and office space above.

The retirement flats would have been exclusively for those over the age of 55 who need support, while allowing them to live independently.

The city council received 131 objections from residents, with Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace and Broughton Parish Council and city coun Neil Cartwright voicing opposition to the plans.

Opposition centred largely around the demolition of the existing building which houses Touch of Spice, formerly the Golden Ball pub, which is included in Preston Council’s Local Heritage List.

