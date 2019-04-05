This takeaway in a prime location in Poulton is up for sale for £239,999
This is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a prime fast food takeaway business located in the centre of Poulton among all the pubs and bars.
Doodles Poulton, Ball Street, Poulton, FY6 7BA - Freehold: £239,999 - Leasehold: £39,999
There is dining area to the ground and first floor with approximately 40 covers and two dumb waiters serving all floors.
other
The shop is very well equipped including a 3 pan Kiremko high-efficiency range and top quality associated equipment throughout.
other
The premises benefits from a 4am late license and a 1am alcohol license which offer tremendous scope to develop the business as both features are no longer used by the vendor.
other
It is a very convenient location with the pedestrian access from the Aldi Store and its car park used as walk through to Poulton.
other
View more