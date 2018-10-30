This is why fire crews were in Chorley town centre early this morning

Have your say

Three fire crews were called to Chorley this morning to deal with a fire in the town centre.

The crews, from Bamber Bridge and Chorley fire stations, attended reports of a fire at a commercial premise on New Market Street, at 6.01am.

Upon arrival firefighters found that a store room in the premise was smoke logged due to a faulty compressor and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, a gas monitor and two ventilation units to make the scene safe.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately two hours.