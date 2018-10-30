This is why fire crews were in Chorley town centre early this morning

Three fire crews were called to Chorley this morning
Three fire crews were called to Chorley this morning to deal with a fire in the town centre.

The crews, from Bamber Bridge and Chorley fire stations, attended reports of a fire at a commercial premise on New Market Street, at 6.01am.

Upon arrival firefighters found that a store room in the premise was smoke logged due to a faulty compressor and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, a gas monitor and two ventilation units to make the scene safe.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately two hours.