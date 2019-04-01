This is the average income of the people living in Preston by postcode

Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top five postcodes in Preston with the highest average annual income

Ever wondered what the average income is in your local area?

Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top five postcodes in Preston with the highest average annual income, ranked from the highest earning to the lowest.

Average annual income: 43,547. Data source: Property Detective

1. PR4

Average annual income: 39,525. Data source: Property Detective

2. PR3

Average annual income: 31,646. Data source: Property Detective

3. PR2

Average annual income: 30,932. Data source: Property Detective

4. PR5

