Preston Council has issued details on how you can recycle your Christmas tree in the New Year.

Christmas tree collection is free for residents who currently subscribe to the council's garden waste collection service.

This is how to recycle your Christmas tree in Preston and when you can leave it out

Garden waste scheme subscribers are asked to chop the tree up and place the pieces into the brown bin to be collected on the usual collection day.

Collections are due to start again on Monday, January 7, 2019.

For those not registered to the city's garden waste collection service, collection can be arrange for either Thursday, January 10 or Thursday, January 17, 2019 at a cost of £5.

As collections are restricted to 20 collections per date, residents are advised to check availability and book via the council's form here

Once registered, locals can leave their tree at the normal collection point from 7am on the day of collection.