These are the seven Lancashire tips earmarked for midweek closure

Have your say

Seven Lancashire waste centres have been earmarked to move to five-day opening with the rest having their hours cut.

Steve Scott, Head of Waste Management at Lancashire County Council has defended the plans - read more here

Longridge tip

A draft proposal suggests the following centres should shut on two weekdays:

• Longridge

• Barnoldswick

• Clitheroe

• Burscough

• Carnforth

• Haslingden

• Skelmersdale

Residents wanting to dispose of rubbish which Lancashire County Council is not obliged to accept will still be able to offload it free of charge.

Councillors heard that it would be too complex to administer a system of fees and that any savings would be swallowed up by the bureaucracy.

Non-household waste – including tyres, gas bottles and fluorescent tubes – is currently accepted at the county’s recycling centres, even though local authorities have the option of refusing it.

Around 23,000 tyres are left at Lancashire’s waste recycling centres every year, with each one costing just under £1 to dispose of.

More than 7,000 gas bottles are also taken to the tip – but the council only has to pay for the disposal of certain types of them.

LANCASHIRE’S BUSIEST RECYCLING CENTRES

These sites all accept more than 9,000 tonnes of waste per year

Farington – 13,000 tonnes

Lancaster – 11,500 tonnes

Burnley – 11,000 tonnes

Chorley – 10,500 tonnes

Preston – 9,500 tonnes

TOTAL VOLUME OF WASTE TAKEN TO RECYCLING CENTRES (2017/18)

106,093 tonnes