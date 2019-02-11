These are the most romantic restaurants in Preston according to Trip Advisor

According to Trip Advisor, these are the most romantic eateries in our area:

1. Angels Restaurant Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZA'Tel: 01254 820212

2. The Mad Hunter Garstang Road, St Michaels, Preston PR3 0TD'Tel: 01995 679209

3. Totto's Mediterranean Turkish Delight 2 Fleet Street, Preston PR1 2UT'Tel: 01772 828929

4. Lorenzo's Restaurant & Bar Preston New Road, Preston PR4 1HP'Tel: 01772 632308

