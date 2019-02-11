Romantic meal

These are the most romantic restaurants in Preston according to Trip Advisor

If you want to seriously impress a significant other this Valentine's Day, you could do a lot worse that book a table at one of these restaurants.

According to Trip Advisor, these are the most romantic eateries in our area:

Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZA'Tel: 01254 820212

1. Angels Restaurant

Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZA'Tel: 01254 820212
other
Buy a Photo
Garstang Road, St Michaels, Preston PR3 0TD'Tel: 01995 679209

2. The Mad Hunter

Garstang Road, St Michaels, Preston PR3 0TD'Tel: 01995 679209
other
Buy a Photo
2 Fleet Street, Preston PR1 2UT'Tel: 01772 828929

3. Totto's Mediterranean Turkish Delight

2 Fleet Street, Preston PR1 2UT'Tel: 01772 828929
other
Buy a Photo
Preston New Road, Preston PR4 1HP'Tel: 01772 632308

4. Lorenzo's Restaurant & Bar

Preston New Road, Preston PR4 1HP'Tel: 01772 632308
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5