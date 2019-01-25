These are the 24 banks lost from Preston and surrounding areas in the last 5 years

In the week when Santander announced a further 140 branch closures, we look at banks the streets of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have lost in the last five years.

Do you miss your old branch? Have you found the transition to online and mobile banking easy? We'd like to hear about your experiences, email: webmaster@lep.co.uk

93 Fishergate. Closed on December 14, 2017.

1. Santander - Preston

93 Fishergate. Closed on December 14, 2017.
10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Closed: 27 July 2016.

2. Lloyds - Penwortham

10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Closed: 27 July 2016.
467 Blackpool Road,Ashton,Preston.Closure:Wednesday 27 July, 2016.

3. Lloyds TSB - Ashton

467 Blackpool Road,Ashton,Preston.Closure:Wednesday 27 July, 2016.
8 High Street.Closure announced April 2017

4. Lloyds TSB - Garstang

8 High Street.Closure announced April 2017
