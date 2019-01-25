These are the 24 banks lost from Preston and surrounding areas in the last 5 years
In the week when Santander announced a further 140 branch closures, we look at banks the streets of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have lost in the last five years.
1. Santander - Preston
93 Fishergate. Closed on December 14, 2017.
2. Lloyds - Penwortham
10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Closed: 27 July 2016.
3. Lloyds TSB - Ashton
467 Blackpool Road,Ashton,Preston.Closure:Wednesday 27 July, 2016.
4. Lloyds TSB - Garstang
8 High Street.Closure announced April 2017
