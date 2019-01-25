These are the 24 banks lost from Preston and surrounding areas in the last 5 years

Do you miss your old branch? Have you found the transition to online and mobile banking easy? We'd like to hear about your experiences, email: webmaster@lep.co.uk

1. Santander - Preston 93 Fishergate. Closed on December 14, 2017.

2. Lloyds - Penwortham 10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Closed: 27 July 2016.

3. Lloyds TSB - Ashton 467 Blackpool Road,Ashton,Preston.Closure:Wednesday 27 July, 2016.

4. Lloyds TSB - Garstang 8 High Street.Closure announced April 2017

