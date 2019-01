This latest information is taken from the CQC website on January 9. Images are for illustrative purposes only. For more information about how the CQC inspection process works click here.

1. L'Arche Preston Moor Fold - Requires improvement 3 Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | Latest report published:31 October 2017 |The CQC are carrying out checks at Green Acres Care Home. They will publish a report when their check is complete. Google maps other Buy a Photo

2. Finney House - Requires improvement Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6AB | Latest report published:11 September 2018 Google maps other Buy a Photo

3. Swansea Terrace - Requires improvement 108-114 Watery Lane, Ashton On Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AT |Latest report published:13 June 2018 Google maps other Buy a Photo

4. Priory Park Care Home - Requires improvement Priory Crescent, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AL |Latest report published:31 October 2018 Google maps other Buy a Photo

View more