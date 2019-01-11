These are the 10 best restaurants in Preston according to TripAdvisor
Choosing a decent restaurant can be a tricky task - especially as there are so many great options in Preston.
So if you're having trouble making your mind up, these 10 restaurants are rated as the very best in Preston, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Mad Hunter
"Great service and excellent food. Was looked after last minute by a great team. Would definitely recommend." | Average rating: 5/5
2. Jaffa
"Friendly little place where you find a seat then pay. Food comes quickly and is very tasty and great value for money." | Average rating: 4.5/5
3. Angels Restaurant
"This is one of the nicest restaurants in Preston tucked away down a side street off the main shopping area. It is light, clean, modern with very friendly staff." | Average rating: 4.5/5
4. Lorenzo's Restaurant & Bar
"Tuesday evening went with a friend. Wednesday evening with a group of 27. On both occasions the food was delicious and everyone enjoyed their meals." | Average rating: 4.5/5
