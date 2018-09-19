The Yarn Box wool shop run by young entrepreneur Charlotte Nicol is latest addition to Preston's Box Market

The latest addition to Preston’s Box Market is due to open its doors to the public.

Charlotte Nicol’s business The Yarn Box has relocated from Heskin farmers’ market to the innovative ‘boxes’ which consist of a number of upgraded shipping containers under part of the historic Fish Market canopy.

Charlotte, from Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, has been hard at work redecorating to get ready for customers and the new store will officially open on Tuesday, September 25 .

The Box Market was launched to complement Preston’s new Market Hall which opened in February.

Inspired by London market designs, the contemporary containers contrast with the grand Victorian canopy of the main market, now a glass-walled building with an open ceiling which provides a view of the restored roof which dates back to 1875.

Charlotte, 29, who graduated from Blackburn College with a degree in interior design, learned to crochet while working a Preston’s Hobbycraft - where she says she was known as ‘the wool lady’.

She branched out into her own stall at Heskin in June and is excited by the move to the Box Market.

She said: “I’ve wallpapered the inside and added the furniture and it’s all turned out nicely. It is a big difference for me moving from the market out to the big city!I’m looking forward to sharing my skills.”

Yarn Box will sell mainly wool, knitting and crochet accessories alongside Charlotte’s own brand of woven items, which consist of outdoor-wear including scarves, gloves and more.

