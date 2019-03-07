The three-storey apartment block set for Chorley's skyline

A Chorley town centre garage is set to be transformed into a new three-storey apartment block.

Plans are under way to build an apartment complex behind the Last Orders pub and its neighbouring businesses on the corner of Market Street and Anderton Street.

An overview of the site

Some 25 apartments have been tabled by Leicester-based company 108 Ventures Limited, which acquired the two shops next door to Last Orders last December.

The shops themselves will not be part of the development, with diagrams of the complex showing the flat will start to the rear of the buildings where a garage currently lies.

If approved by Chorley Council, the plans look set to bring 19 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats to the area.

Documents submitted to the council by planning agents Design Studio Architects Limited write: “The aim is to create a modern scheme whilst complimenting its surroundings.”

The ground floor of the building is set to be red brickwork, with the first white render and the third black in colour.

No parking spots are being created for the project, with documents sent to the council writing: "The scheme does not offer any onsite parking as we feel the sustainable location promotes the use of public transport, bikes and walking.

"The site is located close to bus stops and local facilities."