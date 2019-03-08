The Stags Head in Goosnargh named awarded prize for most family friendly pub

A pub in Goosnargh which relaunched after closure 18 months ago has scooped a national award.

The Stags Head beat off stiff competition from 2,700 others to be named most family friendly pub at a Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars national awards ceremony.

The award for the watering hole was an “amazing achievement” licensees Martin and Rowena Sanderson according to Star Pubs and Bars.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs and Bars said: “Congratulations to Martin and Rowena and their team on a well-deserved win. Their standards and attention to detail are exceptional. Even going to the extent of incubating chicks for the petting area last year so they hatched in time for Easter!

“They’ve turned around The Stags Head, increasing trade six-fold, and created something many families have been craving – a top quality village pub serving fantastic food and drinks where the children have as much fun as the adults.”

The coveted award was given out by comedian and actor Ed Byrne. Judges inspected every area of The Stags Head from its food and drink to its entertainment and facilities as well as assessing it for its appeal to those without children. High scores were achieved across the board and The Stags Head was named the outstanding winner.

Martin Sanderson said of the win: “We’re over the moon about winning the Best Family Friendly Pub Award. It is recognition of our vision for a family friendly gastro pub. Before we had children, Rowena and I used to enjoy going out to top pubs for meals. When we had our own children, it was no longer as enjoyable as they weren’t set up for families. We had the idea to blend the two and it’s been a great success. So, thank you to our staff and customers who have helped us on this journey.”

Judges were impressed by the outdoor facilities which include a fully gated play area with castle, mini kids football pitch, pet rabbits and chickens, and giant outdoor games like Jenga and Snakes and Ladders.

Inside, families are catered for with jigsaws, Scrabble, Monopoly and chess. Kids activity sheets are available with paper chef hats for the little ones, and free wipes and nappies provided in the baby changing facility.