Today we revealed that Preston has lost more than one in 10 of its pubs since 2010.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in 2010 there were 90 pubs and bars in the city, but by 2017 that had fallen to 80.

"The problem is the greedy breweries and the greedy shareholders." - locals take to Facebook to have their say over pub closures

But it’s not just the city losing its watering holes. Well-known Bamber Bridge pub The Pear Tree is the latest casualty in the area.

Here are just a few of your comments from social media:

"A few years ago it was a fantastic pub with lovely food, we even held my sisters 30th there and they couldn’t do enough for us. Then it changed hands and it’s become dirty, run down and unwelcoming with no food service worth using. Such a shame as we went for all our family meet ups there. If new owners can be found to bring it back up to the standard it used to be, I’m sure it will attract all its old customers back."

Steph Wood

"I'm not surprised, went to a christening here not long ago and what a joke. The place is dirty, run down and don't get me started on the food that they served us!!!!"

Faye Holmes

"To be fair it's a very large place and it must be hard with all of the overheads and every thing else. Trouble starts once it starts to go there's no way back. Just hope it gets to be something decent."

Veronica Seed

"Micheal has done a fabulous job with the place and we have had some brilliant times there over the last couple of years, shame that this has happened after he had brought the place back to where it should have been."

Tina Burns-Moore

"Smoking ban killed it for me £3 a pint and i had to drink it outside because of a law passed by bad science."

Chris Davies

"It would make a Wetherspoons "

Deborah Lane

"Shame lived in Bamber Bridge when first Married in late 60s went their regular.

"Its the Rates far to high so many Pubs have Closed and turned into Students Accomadation or knocked then down.

"Would be great Weatherspoons if got hands on it."

Joan Johnston

"The problem is the greedy breweries and the greedy shareholders.

"They bought up most of the pubs and raised the rent so high, it made most of them unworkable.

"Now they are all in trouble as no one can make them pay.

"And who would want to pay over 3quid for a pint , is completely beyond me..."

Nick Chatburn

"Price of beer you can get 8 cans for £12 or get 8 drinks at the pub for £24. Its a shame love a good pub atmosphere but with low wages and things getting more expensive."

Andrew John Winbow