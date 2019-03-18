The Larder café in Preston to throw birthday bash celebrating its one month anniversary

Have your say

It’s any excuse to throw a party at a new café in Preston.

The Larder, which has only just opened in Lancaster Road, is going to celebrate being open for one month

A spokesman said: “Our Larder Café will celebrate being open for a whole month and we think that’s a really great excuse for a birthday party.

“By coincidence it’s also our founder Kay’s birthday so it’s a massive excuse for a birthday party.

“Our bar will be open - yet another reason to celebrate because we have our alcohol licence.

“We will also have selected dishes available to purchase from our new evening menu with a delicious choice of either cheese or vegan sharing platters.

“We want to share our party with everyone so if you have supported the café so far, come along and let us say a massive thank you.

“If you haven’t visited us yet, this may be the perfect opportunity to come and check out the café.

“We have birthday cake, lots of it, and music. Every party must have good music.”

The Larder’s one month birthday party will take place on Friday, March 22 from 5pm onwards until 11pm.