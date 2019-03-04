The Ginger Bistro: New family-owned bistro at the former Slice of Sicily premises in Preston gets off to a flying start

Have your say

A family-owned bistro in Preston has got off to a flying start.

The Ginger Bistro in Garstang Road, Fulwood, is now operating in the premises once occupied by Slice of Sicily.

The owner is chef Soji Joseph, formerly of the Walled Garden at the Barton Grange Hotel.

Soji said the business, which opened in December, had got off to a good start and the many positive reviews from local people had been a great help.

The Ginger Bistro describes itself as “a modern, family owned and independent British Cafe Bistro, serving food all day, six days a week, using quality local ingredients.”

The eaterie adds: “Our mission is to bring fresh, fine dining to the people of Preston. We want to compliment the surrounding businesses by providing delicious food, fine wines and cocktails.

“We source as many of our ingredients and produce as we can locally, and employ local staff. We want to be in the heart of the local community.”

Slice of Sicily operated from sites in Fulwood, Penwortham and Garstang.

The new venue has received some glowing reviews.

Soji said: “I think this business has great potential and we are doing very well.”

The bistro posted on Facebook: “We are delighted to receive so many lovely five-star reviews from our happy customers!”

One reviewer said: “Recently opened but already proving to be a great place for food and drinks.

“The staff here are friendly and always happy to see you.”