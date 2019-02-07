Texan woman to speak at Fracking in Lancashire event

A Texan who worked in the oil and gas industry will be one of the speakers at an anti-fracking event on Saturday.

Sharon Wilson will be joined by Dr Tim Thornton, a retired GP from Ryedale in Yorkshire and Professor David Smythe Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, University of Glasgow.

They will be at the Fracking in Lancashire - the Impacts for Residents event at the Woodlands suite at Ribby Hall, from 2pm to 4pm. It has been organised by a group called Concerned Residents of Lancashire.

The February 9 event comes as fracking firms Cuadrilla and Ineos are campaigning to get the tremor safety limit raised beyond 0.5ML to make fracking easier.

Ken Cronin from industry body UKOOG said: “The current rules for shale gas extraction are the strictest in the world and are much stricter than for any other industry involved in creating seismicity in the UK.”

A event spokesman said of the event: “The community groups will also provide updates on what is happening at the Preston New Road site, the Secretary of State’s decision on the Roseacre Wood appeal and a planning application for Altcar Moss near Formby.”

The organisers said Sharon Wilson who now works with US environmental group Earthworks will share her personal and professional experience on the impacts of fracking.

Dr Thornton will speak about the health implications for residents near fracking sites, while Professor Smyth will speak on the geological situation and the safety limits.

Organisers said that invitations have also been extended to local MPs, all Lancashire county councillors, the Shale Gas Commissioner Natascha Engel, Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, minister for business, energy and industrial strategy Claire Perry MP and shadow secretary of state for international trade, Barry Gardiner.

Previous fracking events at Ribby Hall have been sell-outs so booking is essential. Visit Eventbrite - Fracking in Lancashire: The Impacts for Residents for free tickets.