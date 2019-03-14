Take a sneak peek inside the newest addition to Penwortham's café bar scene The Barrel & Bean café bar in Penwortham opens tomorrow, and the Lancashire Post were invited for an advance preview. The fully refurbished café in Leyland Road, Penwortham, has its grand opening on Friday, and all are welcome. The caf at 11 Leyland Road, Penwortham, is in the site of a former beauty salon jpimedia Buy a Photo It is the brainchild of pals Andy Dickinson and Ken Masterson jpimedia Buy a Photo The caf bar will be open from 9am until 11pm, and in addition to coffee and cake will be serving three local premium lagers and three local ciders jpimedia Buy a Photo Andy, an electrician by trade, has totally revamped the interior, giving it an industrial look with lots of exposed copper piping and burnt wood jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2