Take a look inside Premier Inn's new £19-a-night pod rooms

Premier Inn’s new no frills hotel pods will be trialled next year in the UK, with rooms costing as little as £19 per night.

Launched by the Whitbread chain, ZIP by Premier Inn will offer pod-like rooms that measure just 8.5 square metres in size.

Would you pay 19 to stay in a room just 8.5sqm in size? (Photo: Whitbread)

The rooms are are said to be around less than half the size of a standard Premier Inn room and will include twin beds that can be made up as a double, or single and a sofa.

What’s in each room?

The budget rooms might be compact in size but they manage to squeeze in plenty of amenities. Each room has its own small bathroom with power shower, a TV and Wifi, a full length mirror and hanging space for clothes.

Guests at ZIP by Premier Inn will need to forgo a few standard expectations in favour of a lower price, however. For example, not all the rooms come with a window, with some offering a light box instead.

Guests will also have to pay a £5 surcharge to have their room cleaned during their stay.

ZIP hotels will also not be centrally located and are being planned for the outskirts of major towns and cities.

The first ZIP by Premier Inn is due to open in the Roath area of Cardiff in March 2019, with a second site in Southampton also in the pipeline.

Basics done brilliantly?

The no fuss hotel rooms have been designed by PriestmanGoode, the design consultancy behind First Class Cabins for airlines like Air France, Lufthansa and SWISS.

Premier Inn Managing Director Simon Jones said: “In developing the concept, we have undertaken considerable research, including having had six ZIP rooms on sale to customers for many months.

“It’s clear through the research that people want the basics done brilliantly, such as a comfy bed and a power shower but they are happy to compromise on location or some extras if they are paying a fantastic price for their room.”