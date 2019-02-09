STORM ERIK: Part of Midland Hotel roof ripped off by the wind in Morecambe

The roof of a four-star Lancashire hotel has been badly damaged as a result of the county being hit by strong winds.

Part of the roof at The Midland Hotel in Morecambe has been ripped off as Storm Erik takes its toll on Lancashire.

Part of the roof at The Midland Hotel in Morecambe has blown off (Photo: Chris Hinchcliffe)

Passerby Chris Hincliffe came across the debris just after 9.30am today.

He said two large pieces of the roof had detached, "one just by the side of the hotel itself and the other was caught up in the gardens".

He added: "It was a fairly heavy piece as it had the framework still attached."

A spokesman for the hotel said: "There's no information at the moment. People are up at the scene assessing [the situation]."

They added that the team had to wait for the high winds to die down due to safety concerns.