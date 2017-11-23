Step back in time at Preston retro disco night

A newly-revived Preston venue is using retro music to get the city up and dancing.

And organisers believe the weekly event offers something unique and needed to Lancashire’s nightlife.

Pablo’s Discobar runs every Saturday night at Fives in Guildhall Street .

Promoter Stephen Nalty said the event was “proving popular with all age groups at the same time as providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation”.

He added: “Pablo has created an environment where Millennials of Preston can come and enjoy the music they know and love.”

Preston’s newest club night boasts a playlist of the best Disco, Funk and RetroPop grooving hedonistically towards 90s RnB and Party Hip Hop before going off to UK Garage and House classics.

Said Stephen: “If you love dance floor bangers, forgotten gems you haven’t heard for too long, and well chosen guilty pleasures being dropped to make the club jump then this event was simply made for you.”

The club has already seen resident artists from Warehouse Project, Ministry Of Sound, Funkademia, Juicy, Love Dose, Green, and Feel grace its turntables .

The word on the street is that more big names are in the pipeline for 2018.

The iconic Grade II listed building, which once housed the Central Conservative Club, re-opened earlier this year.

The re-born Fives is owned by entrepreneur and Preston Guild Hall owner Simon Rigby.

And if former customers feared it may have lost some of its sparkle since it was shut down in 2011, they realised they were wrong when they saw its pristine.condition.