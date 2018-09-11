Soulmates who courted in Preston tie the knot 60 years later

Have your say

Childhood sweethearts were surprised with a honeymoon gift for a cruise round the Mediterranean on their wedding day.

Ron Owen, 84, and Ruth Holt, 79, who courted in Preston have finally tied the knot 60 years after going their separate ways.

Walking down the aisle after their wedding

“It was absolutely brilliant, a fantastic day,” said Ruth’s son Michael, speaking after the wedding in St Annes on Saturday. “I walked her down the aisle and gave my mum away.

"She wore a beautiful elegant dress which was navy and white.

"The service at the church Our Lady Star of the Sea was lovely and afterwards we all went to Clifton Gardens Community Hall for a party.”

The spark between newlyweds Ron and Ruth had been reignited after a chance encounter about four years ago.

Ruth's son Michael gave her away

The pair had courted in the 1950s, when they both worked at English Electric, in Preston.

Ron would take Ruth to Preston Greyhounds racing stadium.

But they ended up thousands of miles apart when Ron, a former cruise ship entertainer, got into show business and Ruth moved to Saudi Arabia.

On meeting again unexpectedly in St Annes when they both retired to the same sheltered housing complex however, they quickly fell in love.

During the service

Now the loved-up couple are looking forward to their honeymoon cruise on the Britannia.

Michael, 46, said: “Mum got presented with a surprise two-week cruise donated by a businessman in London.

"She was absolutely shocked, she couldn’t believe that someone had been able to do that for them let alone a complete stranger.“

The two-week cruise around the Med was a surprise gift from a London businessman who dished out almost £4,000 for the generous present.

The couple exchange rings