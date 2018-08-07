See inside city's newest eaterie as service gets underway

One of Preston’s most prominent buildings has this week started a new chapter in its life.

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre has opened its doors in the former Fishergate Baptist Church after weeks of refurbishment.

The Lancashire Post had a sneak preview as the renovations were underway - and now we can exclusively reveal pictures of the restaurant in all its finished glory.

The new restaurant can seat more than 200 diners, with outdoor seating also available for 50 diners to enjoy al fresco dining. There is also a mezzanine level.

The former church’s iconic clock formed a special part of the renovation. The stopped clock was for years a reminder of the building's sad state.

Now a special “switch-on” will take place at the restaurant at noon on Thursday August 9. The public are invited to the ceremony, when the clock will be switched on by a community hero chosen by the restaurant in partnership with the Lancashire Post.